Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Expects to be cleared to play

Ertz (ribs) is expected to be cleared to play in Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Seahawks, Derrick Gunn of NBCS Philly reports.

Ertz suffered a lacerated kidney and broken ribs in Week 16, but has apparently recovered enough to give it a go Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism regarding his status at Friday's news conference, so he has seemingly been trending in this direction. Still, there has been no officially announcement made yet by the team.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories