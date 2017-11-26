Eagles' Zach Ertz: Explodes for 103 and a score
Ertz caught 10 of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.
Ertz caught four passes within the first 10 minutes of the game, including a 17-yard touchdown on a seam that was poorly defended by the Bears. He stayed busy throughout the contest, even padding his stat line with a five-yard catch from Nick Foles in garbage time. Following four straight games with either five or six targets, Ertz bounced back to the kind of workload he saw late last season and early this year. The Eagles' propensity to win by large margins is a legitimate concern for his target totals, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue in a Week 13 road matchup with a Seattle team that's banged up in the secondary.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...