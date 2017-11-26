Eagles' Zach Ertz: Explodes for 103 and a score

Ertz caught 10 of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.

Ertz caught four passes within the first 10 minutes of the game, including a 17-yard touchdown on a seam that was poorly defended by the Bears. He stayed busy throughout the contest, even padding his stat line with a five-yard catch from Nick Foles in garbage time. Following four straight games with either five or six targets, Ertz bounced back to the kind of workload he saw late last season and early this year. The Eagles' propensity to win by large margins is a legitimate concern for his target totals, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue in a Week 13 road matchup with a Seattle team that's banged up in the secondary.