Eagles' Zach Ertz: Finds end zone in loss to Chiefs
Ertz caught five of 10 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Ertz led the team in receiving yardage on the day, thanks in large part to a fortuitous 53-yard reception, and he finished second in targets. He has failed to reach the end zone through two weeks, but he has still produced a tremendous 190 yards receiving while hauling in 13 catches. Ertz and Carson Wentz established an excellent rapport late last season and that clearly looks to have carried over into 2017. He will look to continue a successful start to the season next week against the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Snags all eight targets versus Redskins•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches all three targets Thursday•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches only target•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Restructures contract with Eagles•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Produces two touchdowns in win over Cowboys•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Posts 33 yards receiving in Week 16 win•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...