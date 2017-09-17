Eagles' Zach Ertz: Finds end zone in loss to Chiefs

Ertz caught five of 10 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Ertz led the team in receiving yardage on the day, thanks in large part to a fortuitous 53-yard reception, and he finished second in targets. He has failed to reach the end zone through two weeks, but he has still produced a tremendous 190 yards receiving while hauling in 13 catches. Ertz and Carson Wentz established an excellent rapport late last season and that clearly looks to have carried over into 2017. He will look to continue a successful start to the season next week against the Giants.