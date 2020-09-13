Ertz caught three of seven targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Ertz got off to a great start, punctuating his team's opening drive with a short touchdown. He finished tied for the team lead in targets but did little the rest of the way as a tough defensive unit clearly keyed in on him in the absence of some of the team's other offensive weapons. Still, it was a great sign for fantasy managers that Ertz found his way into the end zone and he should be counted on for an improved volume output next Sunday against the Rams.