Eagles' Zach Ertz: Finds end zone in Week 8

Ertz caught four of six targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London.

Ertz was kept quiet for most of the game, but he made owners happy with a five-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He's consistently been among the top performers at the tight end position, but owners will have to look elsewhere in Week 9 with the Eagles on bye.

