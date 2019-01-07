Eagles' Zach Ertz: Five catches in playoff win

Ertz caught five of seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 16-15 wild-card round win over Chicago.

Ertz still wasn't his usual dominant self, but this was a major step forward after he produced only 15 yards in the regular season finale. Quarterback Nick Foles spreads the ball around more than Carson Wentz (back) did, so Ertz isn't seeing the same boatload of targets that he was before Wentz went down, but the talented tight end should still be a big part of Philadelphia's Divisional Round game plan in what will likely be a higher-scoring affair against the Saints.