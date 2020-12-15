Ertz caught two of his three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Saints.

All of Ertz's targets came in the first half. The final one appeared to be a catch along the sideline that would have gone for a first down, but it was ruled otherwise. Although he played 50 snaps total, he was not heard from again in the box score. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert played less but garnered twice as many looks. The 30-year-old has seen just 21 targets compared to 30 for Goedert over the four full games the pair have been healthy for this year.