Eagles' Zach Ertz: Garners 16 targets
Ertz caught eight passes (16 targets) for 72 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Atlanta.
Ertz actually saw more targets than he did in his Week 1 explosion (eight catches, 154 yards and two touchdowns), but the production paled in comparison. It was still a solid performance from the start tight end, especially in PPR formats. Ertz may end up seeing double-digit targets yet again next week against the Lions, as the Eagles' starting wideouts (Alshon Jeffery and Desean Jackson) both left Sunday's contests and never returned.
