Eagles' Zach Ertz: Garners 16 targets

Ertz caught eight passes (16 targets) for 72 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Atlanta.

Ertz actually saw more targets than he did in his Week 1 explosion (eight catches, 154 yards and two touchdowns), but the production paled in comparison. It was still a solid performance from the start tight end, especially in PPR formats. Ertz may end up seeing double-digit targets yet again next week against the Lions, as the Eagles' starting wideouts (Alshon Jeffery and Desean Jackson) both left Sunday's contests and never returned.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories