Eagles' Zach Ertz: Gets questionable tag for Week 13

The Eagles list Ertz (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Ertz will unsurprisingly take an injury designation into the weekend after the hamstring issue caused him to turn in just one limited practice this week. Despite Ertz's lack of on-field reps leading up to Sunday, the Eagles are apparently optimistic the tight end will be good to go for gameday, as teammate Dallas Goedert suggested would be the case Friday when he spoke to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ertz has garnered at least 11 targets in each of the Eagles' past three games, but he could take on a smaller role in the passing attack in Week 13 with Philadelphia slated to return their top two wideouts -- Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) -- to the lineup.

