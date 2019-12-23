Eagles' Zach Ertz: Getting tests for rib injury

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Ertz will undergo further testing after the tight end sustained a rib injury in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Ertz briefly exited in the first quarter after taking a shot to the ribs from Dallas' Xavier Woods, but he returned after intermission to play the entire second half. However, despite playing 59 of the Eagles' 72 snaps (82 percent) on the day, Ertz was a lesser version of himself, converting six targets into four catches for 28 yards. The Eagles will get a better handle on the extent of Ertz's injury while he undergoes more tests Monday, but his availability for the Week 17 matchup with the Giants will remain in question for the time being.