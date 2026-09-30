Ertz reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ertz brought in one of two targets for nine yards during Monday's 27-7 loss at Chicago. It was a mostly uneventful return to his old team, but given he was just signed a week ago, it's relatively impressive he led Philadelphia's tight ends in targets in Week 3. With starter Dallas Goedert's (knee) near-term availability still uncertain and rookie second-rounder Eli Stowers (hamstring) still on IR, Ertz has a good chance of being called up again for a Week 4 matchup versus the Rams.