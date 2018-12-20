Eagles' Zach Ertz: Handles every rep Thursday

Ertz (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Limited by an ankle injury at Wednesday's session, Ertz handled every rep presented to him one day later, clearing him for his usual high-volume role in the Eagles' passing attack. He has an exploitable matchup Sunday versus a Texans defense that has given up 84 receiving yards per game and four TDs to tight ends over the last six contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories