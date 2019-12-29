Eagles' Zach Ertz: Has chance to play wild-card round
Ertz (rib/back), who won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants, could be available for the wild-card round if the Eagles clinch a playoff spot in Week 17, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport relays that in addition to playing through a cracked rib in the Eagles' crucial Week 16 win over the Cowboys, Ertz also suffered a lacerated kidney that hospitalized him after the game. The tight end was also listed with a more minor back issue on the Eagles' official injury report this week, and the trio of injuries unsurprisingly kept him from practicing with the team Wednesday through Friday. It's far from a lock that Ertz will be ready to play by next weekend, and he would likely be less than 100 percent healthy if he does, but the Eagles aren't preparing to shut him down yet.
