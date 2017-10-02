Eagles' Zach Ertz: Hauls in five for 81

Ertz caught five of eight targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

This was actually Ertz's worst performance of the season from a fantasy perspective, which speaks to his remarkable consistency at a position that's known for anything but. He has at least five catches and eight targets in every game through four weeks, and he scored a touchdown the only time he fell shy of 80 yards. Ertz is locked in as a top-five option at his position, even in a Week 5 matchup with an Arizona defense that's been consistently excellent against tight ends the past few years.