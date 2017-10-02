Eagles' Zach Ertz: Hauls in five for 81
Ertz caught five of eight targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
This was actually Ertz's worst performance of the season from a fantasy perspective, which speaks to his remarkable consistency at a position that's known for anything but. He has at least five catches and eight targets in every game through four weeks, and he scored a touchdown the only time he fell shy of 80 yards. Ertz is locked in as a top-five option at his position, even in a Week 5 matchup with an Arizona defense that's been consistently excellent against tight ends the past few years.
More News
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores touchdown, loses fumble versus Giants•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Finds end zone in loss to Chiefs•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Snags all eight targets versus Redskins•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches all three targets Thursday•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches only target•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Restructures contract with Eagles•
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors on Week 4 are...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....