Eagles' Zach Ertz: Hauls in four catches
Ertz caught four pass attempts for 26 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Browns.
Ertz saw five targets in all out of Nick Foles' 17 pass attempts and now has 46 yards on five catches in his two preseason games. Most importantly, the 27-year-old is one of the few healthy pass-catching options on the team at the moment. The six-year veteran is poised once again to be a top-flight tight end this season.
