Eagles' Zach Ertz: Heavy workload in Week 2 loss

Ertz brought in 11 of 13 targets for 94 yards in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As expected, Ertz saw no shortage of volume in the Eagles' second straight game to open the season without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mike Wallace exiting early with an ankle injury The prolific tight end led the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he's now logged a whopping 23 looks through two games. Ertz will potentially have a chance to reestablish his strong connection with Carson Wentz (knee) in a Week 3 battle against the Colts, if the latter is reportedly ready to return to action in that contest as expected.