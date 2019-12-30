Eagles' Zach Ertz: Hoping to return for wild-card game
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Ertz (ribs/back/kidney) has a chance to return for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Pederson refused to elaborate, neither confirming nor denying recent reports that suggest Ertz is recovering from a lacerated kidney as well as a cracked rib. The tight end played through his injuries in a Week 16 win over Dallas, but he wasn't able to suit up Week 17 against the Giants. Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins took on larger roles in Ertz's absence, with the former playing 100 percent of offensive snaps while the latter handled 78 percent (career highs for both). The two tight ends combined for 16 targets, which translates to 40 percent of the team total. It isn't clear if they'll have that same opportunity in the playoffs, as Pederson expects Ertz to manage some level of practice participation later this week, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
