Eagles' Zach Ertz: Huge fantasy day

Ertz hauled in 14 catches (16 targets) for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas.

Ertz was an absolute beast in this one, setting new season-highs in receptions, targets, yards and touchdowns in one fell swoop. The newly-acquired Golden Tate (two catches) barely cut into the tight end's targets, and Ertz appears to still be Carson Wentz's most-trusted target in key situations. Week 11's matchup with the Saints is shaping up to be a shootout, giving the dynamic tight end the potential to put up another huge game, especially if the Eagles gameplan to attack the middle of the field and away from lockdown corner Marshon Lattimore.