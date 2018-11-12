Eagles' Zach Ertz: Huge fantasy day
Ertz hauled in 14 catches (16 targets) for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas.
Ertz was an absolute beast in this one, setting new season-highs in receptions, targets, yards and touchdowns in one fell swoop. The newly-acquired Golden Tate (two catches) barely cut into the tight end's targets, and Ertz appears to still be Carson Wentz's most-trusted target in key situations. Week 11's matchup with the Saints is shaping up to be a shootout, giving the dynamic tight end the potential to put up another huge game, especially if the Eagles gameplan to attack the middle of the field and away from lockdown corner Marshon Lattimore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...