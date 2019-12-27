Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: In line to practice

Ertz (ribs/back) is expected to practice Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The extent of Ertz's participation won't be known until after the session concludes, but any activity would be an upgrade over the previous two days. Ertz is not out of the woods just yet, and it's possible a final decision on his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Giants won't be made until game day.

