Eagles' Zach Ertz: Inactive Sunday
Ertz (concussion) is listed as inactive for Sunday's road matchup with the Rams, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Medical clearance from an independent neurologist seemingly came too late for Ertz to make an appearance this week. He'll thus turn his focus to a divisional game against the Giants next Sunday. In his stead, Brent Celek and Trey Burton will man tight end for the Eagles.
