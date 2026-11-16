The Eagles signed Ertz from the practice squad to the active roster Monday.

Philadelphia is coming off a Week 10 bye, but prior to the midseason respite, there were no reported injuries in the TE group on the active roster. When the position group was depleted earlier this season, the team used elevations on Ertz from Weeks 3-5, but his snap share decreased game by game (38, 21 and 11 percent), while he hauled in three of eight targets for 22 yards. Wednesday's practice report will reveal if any of Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt or Grant Calcaterra are banged up at the moment.