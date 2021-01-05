Ertz caught three of six targets for 16 yards in Philadelphia's 20-14 loss to Washington.

Ertz led the team in targets but wasn't able to much with them as an ineffective Jalen Hurts was benched in favor of Nate Sudfeld to start the second half. It was a fitting end to a disappointing season for the 30-year-old who enters the offseason with questions abounding as to whether he'll be back in Philadelphia next year. The Eagles can save about five million dollars in cap space by trading him and also have a younger, cheaper and very skilled replacement in Dallas Goedert. Ertz finishes the year with 36 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. All of those numbers are career lows.