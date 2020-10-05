Ertz was held to four receptions (five targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over San Francisco.

Ertz was unable to shake free against the 49ers' talented pass-coverage linebackers, resulting in one of the worst fantasy lines of his career. The four receptions salvaged what would have been a complete dud for those in PPR formats. The loss of fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) may end up hurting Ertz more than helping, as defenses can key in on the Eagles' top receiving threat with little to no help offered on the outside. Next week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, also boast an athletic middle linebacker in Devin Bush, so fantasy managers who roster Ertz are hoping he can break free more often than he did this Sunday.