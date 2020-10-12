Ertz caught one of his six targets for six yards in Sunday's 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh.

A frustrating year continues for Ertz and his fantasy managers. With a banged-up receiving corps, defenses have been able to key in on him and force someone else to beat them. As a result, the 29-year-old has totaled just 15 yards in his past two contests and has just one game of more than 45 yards all season. Nevertheless, DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are close to returning, and that should help Ertz start to produce like he used to.