Eagles' Zach Ertz: Late touchdowns win game

Ertz caught nine of 13 targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the Giants.

Ertz stepped up with Philadelphia's pass-catching options depleted, scoring both the game-tying and game-winning touchdowns. The tight end led the Eagles in all major receiving categories, grabbing a team-long, 30-yard reception for good measure as well. Should Philly's receiving corps remain ravaged by injury in Week 15 versus the Redskins, Ertz would only figure to play an even more prominent role, but considering he's posted at least nine catches for 90 yards in four of his last five outings, he should be a force regardless.