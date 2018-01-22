Eagles' Zach Ertz: Leading receiver in NFC championship win
Ertz caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 38-7 NFC championship win over the Vikings.
Ertz led his team in both catches and receiving yards, consistently causing matchup nightmares for the talented Vikings defense. Quarterback NIck Foles was brilliant when targeting Ertz and Alshon Jeffery, as the pair of big-bodied weapons caught all 13 balls thrown their way for a combined 178 yards and two touchdowns. Even if the Patriots get Rob Gronkowski back from a concussion, Ertz could easily finish as the top receiving tight end for either side in the Super Bowl.
