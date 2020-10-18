Ertz (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ertz got tangled up with a Ravens defender in the fourth quarter and left the game for one play before returning to the field. On the Eagles' next possession, he again came up lame and was examined in the sideline medical tent, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. If he's unable to return, Ertz will end the game with four receptions (on 10 targets) for 33 yards.