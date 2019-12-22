Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Leaves with rib injury

Ertz left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a rib injury and is questionable to return, Fox's Erin Andrews reports.

Ertz took a hit in the first quarter on a target and left on a subsequent play, remaining in the locker room for the majority of the first half.

