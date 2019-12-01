Eagles' Zach Ertz: Likely to play Week 13
Ertz (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport's report essentially aligns with the sentiment about Ertz's status following Friday's practice, when teammate Dallas Goedert told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he expects Philadelphia's top tight end to play. An official decision on Ertz's availability will be made around 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Eagles will release their seven-man inactive list.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Trust Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with some of the biggest names still...