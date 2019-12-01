Eagles' Zach Ertz: Likely to play Week 13

Ertz (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report essentially aligns with the sentiment about Ertz's status following Friday's practice, when teammate Dallas Goedert told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he expects Philadelphia's top tight end to play. An official decision on Ertz's availability will be made around 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Eagles will release their seven-man inactive list.