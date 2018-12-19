Eagles' Zach Ertz: Limited by ankle injury

Ertz (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ertz apparently came out of last week's win over the Rams with an ankle injury, but his ability to practice in any capacity suggests he should be fine for Sunday's home game against the Texans. While he's never had any trouble getting volume with Nick Foles at quarterback, the per-target production has been better playing with Carson Wentz. There is cause for optimism in the matchup, as Houston has given up seven touchdowns, 63.5 yards per game and 8.8 yards per target to tight ends.

