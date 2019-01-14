Eagles' Zach Ertz: Limited in divisional defeat
Ertz brought in five of eight targets for 50 yards in the Eagles' 20-14 divisional-round playoff loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Ertz's final line was somewhat deceptive, considering two of his catches came on the Eagles' final pair of drives. The Saints were stingy against the tight end position all season, and they lived up to that billing once again Sunday by mixing up their coverages on Ertz between linebackers, safeties and corners. It was a relatively quiet end to a career season for the 28-year-old, who finished the campaign with a record-setting 116 grabs for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. On the books for just over $12.1 million in 2019 as per Spotrac, Ertz nevertheless figures in a for another sizable role in an offense that is projected to once again be helmed by Carson Wentz (back), a quarterback Ertz has enjoyed his greatest success with.
