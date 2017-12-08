Eagles' Zach Ertz: Limited practice Thursday

Ertz (concussion) was limited in practice Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, an independent neurologist gave Ertz the all-clear from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss at Seattle, according to Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite the "clean" bill of health, he's seemingly avoiding unnecessary exertion with Sunday's showdown with the Rams in mind. Friday's injury report will give a better indication of his potential to play this weekend.

