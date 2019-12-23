Eagles' Zach Ertz: Limited production in Sunday's win

Ertz caught four of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

The tight end missed most of the first half after taking a shot to the ribs, but he returned towards the end of the second quarter and stayed in the lineup after halftime. Dallas Goedert took his place as the primary option for Carson Wentz, however, seeing double Ertz's targets and catching Wentz's only TD pass. Given that he was able to play through the rib issue Sunday, Ertz will likely suit up in Week 17 as the Eagles try to clinch the NFC East title, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Goedert is the more productive receiver once again.