Eagles' Zach Ertz: Listed as limited

Ertz (rib/back) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The Eagles conducted a walk-through Wednesday, so what Ertz does Thursday should be more relevant with regard to his status for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks. The tight end hopes to tough things out this weekend, but Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal previously relayed that at this stage of the week, Ertz is not yet medically cleared to take contact.

