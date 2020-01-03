Eagles' Zach Ertz: Listed as questionable

Ertz (ribs/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

As of Friday, Ertz had yet to to be cleared for contact, with coach Doug Pederson noting that the Eagles are awaiting word "on a few doctor results (Saturday). If things go favorable, (Ertz) will play and if they don't, he won't." If the tight end isn't cleared to suit up, or ends up being limited Sunday, added looks would be available for the capable Dallas Goedert.