Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Logs 49 snaps Thursday

Ertz logged 49 out of a possible 62 snaps on offense in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

In the process, Ertz caught two of his season-low five targets for 18 yards, but he made his grabs count, as both went for TDs. Prior to Thursday's game, the tight end was averaging 9.6 targets per game, so he's a candidate to see more volume in Week 7, when Philadelphia faces Washington in the NFL's Monday night game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...