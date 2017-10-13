Eagles' Zach Ertz: Logs 49 snaps Thursday

Ertz logged 49 out of a possible 62 snaps on offense in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

In the process, Ertz caught two of his season-low five targets for 18 yards, but he made his grabs count, as both went for TDs. Prior to Thursday's game, the tight end was averaging 9.6 targets per game, so he's a candidate to see more volume in Week 7, when Philadelphia faces Washington in the NFL's Monday night game.