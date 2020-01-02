Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Logs another limited session

Ertz (ribs/back) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

We'll look for added clarity with regard to the tight end's status Friday, but it was reported Wednesday that he hasn't yet been cleared for contact. If Ertz gets the green light on that front in advance of the Eagles' final practice of the week, his outlook for Sunday's game against the Seahawks would brighten, but given that it's the postseason, he'll no doubt do anything in his power to be available this weekend.

