Eagles' Zach Ertz: Looks more doubtful than questionable

Ertz (concussion) will be evaluated before Sunday's game against the Rams, but is considered doubtful, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ertz participated in practices Thursday and Friday, but remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and is officially listed as questionable. Brent Celek would appear to be the main beneficiary of Ertz's absence.

