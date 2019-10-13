Eagles' Zach Ertz: Loses fumble in loss

Ertz secured four of nine targets for 54 yards and lost a fumble in the Eagles' 38-20 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Ertz mostly was held in check against a tough Vikings defense, and his fumble came in Vikings territory midway through the fourth quarter and Philadelphia attempting to come back from a 38-20 deficit. The veteran tight end's reception and receiving yardage tallies tied for a season low, even as he logged his second-highest amount of targets on the campaign. Ertz will look to bounce back against the Cowboys in a Week 7 matchup.