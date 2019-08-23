Eagles' Zach Ertz: Makes brief preseason appearance

Ertz caught his lone target for 13 yards in Thursday's 26-15 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz got the night off, but Ertz suited up and hauled in a pass from Cody Kessler on the opening drive. The star tight end will out Week 4 of preseason to get ready for a Week 1 home tilt against the Redskins.

