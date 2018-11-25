Eagles' Zach Ertz: Makes Eagles history
Ertz caught seven of eight targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.
Ertz tied the Eagles' single-season record for catches by a tight end with his 81st of the season in the second quarter, finding the end zone from 15 yards out on the play. He went on to shatter that mark as the game went on, bringing his season totals up to 84 catches, 895 yards and six touchdowns. Ertz is putting together one of the greatest tight end campaigns of all time, and his dominance should continue in Week 13 against the Redskins on Monday Night Football.
