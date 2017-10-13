Eagles' Zach Ertz: Makes most of catches Thursday

Ertz hauled in two of five targets for 18 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

The stalwart tight end set season lows across the stat sheet, with the exception of one important column -- touchdowns. Ertz helped the Eagles overcome a 10-3 deficit with a one-yard scoring grab late in the second quarter before bringing in a 17-yard touchdown reception to cap off a two-play, early third-quarter drive following an interception of Cam Newton. The 26-year-old remains one of Carson Wentz's most trusted targets, so the reduced overall production has to be considered an outlier. Ertz will look to bounce back in a Week 8 divisional showdown versus the Redskins, a team he's had explosive outings against in the past.