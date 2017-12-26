Eagles' Zach Ertz: Makes nine catches

Ertz caught nine of 14 targets for 81 yards in Monday night's 19-10 win over the Raiders.

Ertz was quarterback Nick Foles' security blanket, as he was targeted at least twice as often as any other teammate. That many looks allowed Ertz post his second-most catches in a game this season. Monday's win saw the Eagles clinch the top seed in the NFC, so it'll be worthwhile to monitor how players like Ertz will be handled in Week 17, but he's clearly a comfortable presence for Foles in the passing game.