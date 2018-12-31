Eagles' Zach Ertz: Makes three catches

Ertz caught three of four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Redskins.

Ertz merely tied for fourth on the team in targets and didn't do much with the looks he did get, as his long gain went for just seven yards. He's failed to reach 40 receiving yards in three of the last four games, but it has still been an outstanding season overall. Ertz finishes the campaign with 116 catches for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns -- all of which represent career highs. The star tight end will face a tough matchup in next Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bears.