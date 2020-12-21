Ertz caught two of seven targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Cardinals.

Ertz finished third on the team in targets on the day but struggled to connect with Jalen Hurts on several occasions. He made the most of his two catches, however, as he delivered gains of 42 and 27 yards to lead the way in receiving yardage. Ertz had caught just four of seven targets for 39 yards over his previous two games since returning to the lineup, so while this performance wasn't his best, it was a step in the right direction with Hurts under center. The veteran will look to generate some consistency in next Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys.