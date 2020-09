Erts caught five of his seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Rams.

Ertz has now seen seven targets in each of Philadelphia's first two games of the season, although he only has 60 yards to show for it. Of even greater concern is the fact that Dallas Goedert has seen eight targets in each game for 111 yards so far in 2020. The 29-year-old has a good chance to rebound in a Week 3 matchup against the Bengals, but Goedert's emergence will likely be something to watch all season.