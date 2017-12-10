Eagles' Zach Ertz: Medically cleared but uncertain to play
Ertz (concussion) has been medically cleared, but the Eagles are still uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday against the Rams, Jay Glazer reported on Fox's pregame show.
The Eagles plan to test out Ertz before the game and cautioned that earlier reports that Ertz was doubtful to suit up may have been premature. According to Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz is still experiencing a dull headache, which has prevented the Eagles from formally signing off on his return. It's likely that Ertz's status won't be decided until 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff, making the tight end a risky fantasy roll this week.
