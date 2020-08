Ertz is day to day with an upper-body injury, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Eagles are either experiencing terrible injury luck or taking a conservative approach with any players experiencing soreness. They've had a slew of players miss practice time this week, including fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (upper body) and running backs Miles Sanders (lower body) and Boston Scott (lower body). There hasn't been any indication Ertz's injury is serious.