Ertz reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ertz has been elevated and then returned to the practice squad each of the three weeks since signing with Philadelphia on Sept. 22. In Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, he logged a season-low six offensive snaps and didn't catch either of his two targets. Ertz is out of practice squad elevations, so Philadelphia will need to sign him to the active roster in order for the veteran tight end to continue to play for the team on game days.