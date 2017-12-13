Eagles' Zach Ertz: No limitations Wednesday
Ertz (concussion) practiced in full Wednesday.
Ailments have plagued Ertz during the second half of the season, forcing two absences and only one outing with more than 25 yards in five chances to suit up. Earlier Wednesday, he received clearance from the concussion protocol and will thus begin preparation for Sunday's road matchup with the Giants, who he torched for eight catches, 55 yards and one touchdown Week 3.
More News
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared from concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Inactive Sunday•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Medically cleared but uncertain to play•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Looks more doubtful than questionable•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Continues to deal with concussion•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Still in protocol•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...