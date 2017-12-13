Eagles' Zach Ertz: No limitations Wednesday

Ertz (concussion) practiced in full Wednesday.

Ailments have plagued Ertz during the second half of the season, forcing two absences and only one outing with more than 25 yards in five chances to suit up. Earlier Wednesday, he received clearance from the concussion protocol and will thus begin preparation for Sunday's road matchup with the Giants, who he torched for eight catches, 55 yards and one touchdown Week 3.

